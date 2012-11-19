MIAMI (AP) — A later-than-usual start for a Madonna concert in Miami angered fans in attendance.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/10jPWkA ) reports that Madonna didn't take the stage until just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. She typically begins performing at 10 p.m.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their anger over the Material Girl's tardiness.

Madonna has another concert scheduled for Tuesday night in Miami. Her website says the show is sold out.