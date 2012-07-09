It took two years, but Laura Dern is finally feeling, well, enlightened.

The actress, 45, filed a formal legal response to Ben Harper's divorce petition in L.A. County Superior Court July 6. Dern is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two children, son Ellery, 10, and daughter Jaya, 7, according to TMZ. Dern, who is being represented by famed celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, is also requesting spousal support, child support and legal fees.

Harper, 42, filed for divorce in October 2010 after five years of marriage; he cited "irreconcilable" differences as the reason for their split and petitioned a judge to deny Dern spousal support. He also claimed the couple separated 10 months prior.

The couple briefly reconciled and even attended the Golden Globes together in February 2012. Dern's new filing has reactivated the dormant divorce.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Laura Dern Reactivates Dormant Divorce From Ben Harper