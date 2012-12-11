LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former cast member of the A&E reality series "Storage Wars" claims the show is rigged and producers have planted valuable items to deceive viewers.

David Hester claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles that he was fired from the popular series after complaining that some of the lockers featured on the show had been manipulated. "Storage Wars" follows buyers who bid for abandoned storage lockers hoping to find valuables tucked inside.

Hester is seeking more than $750,000, claiming he was unfairly fired after expressing concerns that manipulating the lockers was illegal.

A&E Television Networks declined comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

Nielsen Co. has ranked "Storage Wars" among cable television's top-ranked shows several times since its 2010 debut.

The case was first reported by celebrity website RadarOnline.