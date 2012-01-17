LeAnn Rimes is in love and she's got the tattoo to prove it!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old country crooner debuted her newest ink job, which pays tribute to her husband of nearly a year, Eddie Cibrian.

"It's dainty. All of my tattoos are very feminine," Rimes wrote on her Twitter page Sunday, along with a photo of the ink on her foot, which features the phrase "the only one that matters."

Rimes told her Twitter followers Cibrian uttered the phrase to her during a recent vacation they took together.

Rimes' foot isn't the only place she's had inked with an inspirational phrase. In August, the bikini-clad star showed off the words "Still I Rise" -- the title of a Maya Angelou poem -- on her pelvic bone.

Though many have declared Rimes too thin, Cibrian says his wife's body is perfect.

"I think she looks wonderful," the actor has said. "She is very healthy and, to me, perfect."

