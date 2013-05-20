"Girls" star Lena Dunham donned a traditional cap and gown on Sunday as she was honored at a university graduation ceremony in her native New York.

The Golden Globe-winning writer/actress was selected to receive the Barnard Medal of Distinction, the highest accolade given out by the private women's liberal arts college.

Dunham, who graduated from Ohio's Oberlin College in 2008, received the medal at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, and took to her Twitter page to post a photo of herself in her long, black ceremonial robe. She tweeted, "I'm a guest at Barnard College graduation today. At my own graduation I sobbed, hit my mother & fell asleep so pretty psyched for a redo."

Later in the evening, Dunham was honored again at a fundraiser she spearheaded to raise money for Brooklyn's Lutheran Medical Center.