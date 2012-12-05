Lindsay Lohan is definitely a fan of The Wanted!

Following her Nov. 29 arrest in New York, Lohan, 26, made her first appearance at Q102's Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia on Dec. 5.

Q102 Philly tweeted an exclusive photo of the actress backstage at the concert. Wearing a green coat and grey hat, Lohan had a smile on her face as she signed autographs for fans. According to Q102, Lohan was hanging out backstage with the Wanted.

The British boy band was present at the club where Lohan's alleged brawl occurred last week. The "Liz & Dick" star was taken into police custody and charged with assault after a woman claimed Lohan had punched her. Prior to the incident, the actress had attended Justin Bieber and the Wanted's show at Madison Square Garden.

"It's a bit of a blur actually," the Wanted's Jay McGuiness told MTV News this week. "We actually carried on partying after that. It was reported that [the fight] was about [band mate] Max [George], but I don't think it actually was."

During the band's Thursday night concert, McGuiness wore a "Free Lindsay" T-shirt. "After a small scuffle that went down, I felt very sorry for her," he said. "I wanted to cheer her up and I think she said she liked it, right?"

