Take heart, Olympics fanatics -- though the Games are coming to an end in just a few short days, something even more epic lies on the horizon, ready to fill that primetime TV void. Yes, we're talking about Honey Boo Boo.

Toddlers & Tiaras breakout star, six-year-old Alana, is back with her very own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, focused on her pageant career -- and the family that supports it.

In the new extended trailer, the pint-sized beauty queen introduces viewers to her three sisters, Lauryn, Anna, and Jessica (nicknamed Pumpkin, Chickadee, and Chubbs, respectively). Dad Mike (aka "Sugar Bear") also makes an appearance, as does "the boss of the family," June -- though to Honey Boo Boo, she's just "Mama."

Click to watch a preview for the series (premiering August 8 at 10 PM on TLC), and tell Us: Will you tune in?

