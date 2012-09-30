Malin Akerman's 'gut is hung over' during pregnancy

Malin Akerman

Pregnant with her first child, "Rock of Ages" star Malin Akerman is months away from ditching classic rock for nursery rhymes, but she tells Wonderwall there is one similarity between pregnancy and club hopping in the '80s.

"It feels like your gut is hung over all the time, you crave the most random things," Akerman said of her pregnancy. "Fries, grilled cheese sandwiches and everything that's bad for you."

Akerman, who spoke with Wonderwall at the Environmental Media Awards in Burbank, Calif., said she's thrilled to be about three months pregnant.

"It was kind of planned," she said, "We took the goalie out of the net and just said, 'Lets see what happens.' You never know how long it's going to take, we were lucky."

Despite the cravings, Akerman has no plans to gain a lot of weight, mainly because she feels like she's going to need her strength to deliver.

"You're supposed to keep yourself in shape so you can push it out!"