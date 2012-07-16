Maria Menounos has so much body confidence, she isn't afraid to get down and dirty during a game of beach tennis!

Sporting a string bikini top and running shorts, the 34-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant gave it her all during a heated game of beach tennis with her DWTS partner, Derek Hough, on a Malibu beach on Friday.

Hough, who wore neon green board shorts, showed off his chiseled body. Coincidentally his sister, Julianne, took a beach day this past weekend too, albeit across the country in Southport, NC.

"Beach tennis was fun w/ Derek Hough and Terrell Owens…love that the ball was nowhere near me in this shot-I tried!" Menounos tweeted Saturday.

In between games, the Extra cohost stripped down to just her two-piece and hit the waves while flaunting her impressive abs.

"Ironically, I have really strong abs, and I generally hate [exercising] them the most," Shape's July 2012 cover model told the magazine about her ripped midriff. "I think I take for granted that I didn't really have to work for them."

Some might be surprised that the star's impressive physique doesn't come from an extreme, regimented workout program. "I don't have any routine that's set because I don't obsess about anything," she admits. "For me it's about health and [relieving] stress. So there is nothing set."

