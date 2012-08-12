Mariah Carey has nailed herself her second major deal this summer: a nail polish collaboration with OPI!

On Friday, the fan-favorite nail lacquer brand announced the Grammy-winning singer and mom of two, 42, as its latest celebrity partner.

"OPI is thrilled to work with Mariah, an industry icon who loves nails and considers lacquer one of her favorite accessories," Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Executive VP & Artistic Director, says in a release. "With her magnetic personality both on and off the stage, Mariah serves as a great inspiration for beautiful, bold colors."

Carey's limited-edition line, which follows in the footsteps of previous celebrity collaborators including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Serena Williams, is set to launch in January 2013 -- just in time for New Year's makeovers.

The OPI deal is just one of two parts of the "Triumphant" songstress' biggest comeback since giving birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14 months, in May 2011. Last month, she signed onto American Idol -- a gig that sources tell Us Weekly will earn her an impressive $18 million.

Carey is just the first step to rebuilding the judges panel, which was left empty when last season's Idol trio Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson announced they were leaving in July. (Jackson will stay on in a behind-the-scenes role.)

