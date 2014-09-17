PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland, Maine? Tim McGraw doesn't know where it is. And he doesn't want to know, either.

The country singer included a song, "Portland, Maine," on his latest album, "Sundown Heaven Town," which came out Tuesday.

It's a breakup song in which McGraw laments that his love has left for Portland. During the chorus, he repeats the phrase "Portland, Maine: I don't know where that is" and adds "I don't want to know."

Jessica Grondin, spokeswoman for the city, joked that that the person who broke his heart "made a good choice in coming to Portland." She says the mayor will give him a tour, if he can find his way to Maine's largest city.