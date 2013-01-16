There's no drama between Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen costars Megan Fox and Lindsay Lohan. In the February issue of Esquire, Fox briefly mentioned the actress -- who has been arrested six times since they both appeared in the 2004 teen comedy -- while explaining her decision to have a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe removed from her right forearm.

"I started reading about her and realized that her life was incredibly difficult. It's like when you visualize something for your future. I didn't want to visualize something so negative," Fox said of Monroe, who passed away at age 36 in 1962. "She wasn't powerful at the time. She was sort of like Lindsay. She was an actress who wasn't reliable, who almost wasn't insurable. She had all the potential in the world, and it was squandered."

Fox, 26, clarified her statements about Lohan, 26, in a Jan. 15 Facebook post. "I attempted to draw parallels between Lindsay and Marilyn in order to illustrate my point that while Marilyn may be an icon now, sadly she was not respected and taken seriously while she was still living," the Friends With Kids star (and mom to son Noah, 3 months) wrote. "Both women were gifted actresses, whose natural talent was lost amongst the chaos and incessant media scrutiny surrounding their lifestyles and their difficulties adhering to studio schedules."

Brian Austin Green's wife added, "I intended for this to be a factual comparison of two women with similar experiences in Hollywood. Unfortunately it turned into me offering up what is really much more of an uneducated opinion. It was most definitely not my intention to criticize or degrade Lindsay."

"I would never want her to feel bullied, as she does not deserve that," Fox concluded. "I was not always speaking eloquently during this interview and this miscommunication is my fault."

Lohan has yet to publicly comment on Fox's Esquire interview.

