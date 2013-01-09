Megan Fox has yet to master the Twitterverse.Since joining the social networking site Jan. 3, the 26-year-old actress has promoted her latest movie, This Is 40, shown off her Star Wars memorabilia and cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The actress' funniest tweet, however, was posted Jan. 5. The brunette beauty (mom to son Noah, 3 months, with husband Brian Austin Green , 39) shared a picture from her childhood featuring parents; her older sister, Kristi Branim-Fox, was cropped out.

"So while everyone else lived in the '80s, my family was living in the Wild West," Fox tweeted. "Do you have embarrassing family photos?"

Fox has often joked about her upbringing via social media. In February 2011, the actress posted two childhood photos on her official Facebook page in an album titled "I look like Steve Buscemi." In July 2012, she shared pictures from her pre-teen years in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"I encourage you to admire my citrus/copper-colored highlights (thanks Sun-in!), my braces and my ever present sunburn," the Friends With Kids star wrote. "And yeah, I'm brushing my eyebrows with a toothbrush in that one picture."

Fox may not be sharing many more pictures via Twitter, however. "Five days on Twitter and I have yet to discern its purpose," she wrote Jan. 9. "What is the point?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Megan Fox Shares Funny "Wild West" Family Picture From Childhood