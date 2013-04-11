There's a fine line between biting commentary and personal insults -- and if you ask Meghan McCain, Ann Coulter is way over it. After Coulter jokingly suggested in a blog about gun control that McCain should be shot, the Daily Beast columnist took to Twitter to condemn the offhand remark.

"Apparently, Ann Coulter made a joke about me being killed in a recent column," the 28-year-old tweeted Wednesday, April 10. "I should expect nothing less but [am] disgusted regardless."

PHOTOS: Celebrities' political affiliations

Coulter's original post, titled "Liberals Go Crazy for the Mentally Ill," referenced a rhetorical question posed by MSNBC's Martin Bashir, who interviewed Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland about gun regulations earlier this week. Responding to Cummings' personal story about gun violence, Bashir asked: "But Congressman, is that what needs to happen to move these senators to stop threatening a filibuster? Is that really what needs to happen? That you need to have a member of your family killed in order for you to do what the American people want you to do?"

Coulter took that to mean that Bashir was suggesting that "Republican senators need to have a member of their families killed for them to support the Democrats' gun proposal." In that case, she joked, "Let's start with Meghan McCain!"

PHOTOS: Politically active stars

McCain -- the daughter of Senator John McCain and his wife Cindy -- did not see the humor in Coulter's quip. "My father is a very famous politician," she tweeted. "My family gets a lot of threats. Joking about me being killed really isn't funny or appropriate."

"People like Ann Coulter are part of the past and only live to spread hate and negativity," she added. "I literally [c]ouldn't imagine living a life that seems so void of love, compassion, and perspective. Basically I get to wake up every day wanting to make [t]his world a better place and people like her want to make it a worse place. I feel blessed to have not grown to be a person like that."

PHOTOS: Remember these epic celebrity feuds?

She then pointed followers to her mom's Twitter account, which also took aim at the infamous conservative firebrand. "Ann Coulter, you are incredibl[y] despicable," Cindy McCain tweeted. "You want my child Meghan McCain to die because she disagrees with you? #norespect #sick #crazy."

"Ann Coulter, have one of your family members threatened," she continued. "See how you feel!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Meghan McCain, Cindy McCain Slam Ann Coulter for "Despicable," "Sick" Joke