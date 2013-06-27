Mel B: What's In My Bag?
Mel B, a judge on America's Got Talent (on NBC Tuesdays at 9 P.M.), tells Us the contents of her Henri Bendel bag range from the odd lip gloss to just plain odd. "Socks, pajamas," says the married mom of Phoenix, 14, Angel, 6, and Madison, 22 months. "Even packets of ravioli to heat up!" What else?
Miss Fix It
"I carry a little sewing kit because I've had dresses fall off before. And I always have safety pins too, just in case."
Best Tressed
"I use a lot of Bumble and Bumble products on my hair. Surf Spray is my favorite. It gives you body and shine - and it seems nice."
Wannabe Groovin'
"My music is on my iPhone 5. A DJ friend Lindsay Luv, downloads workout songs for me, like old-school tracks by Madonna and Prince."
Butt, Seriously
"You know Boudreaux's Butt Paste for diaper rash? Somebody once saw it in my purse and thought it was for me!"
Tuned In
"While traveling, I watch shows on my iPad. I'm into the BBC's Miranda. It's silly British humor and so funny."
More Essentials
Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $25, www.sephora.com
Conair Detangle & Style comb, $2.99, www.cvs.com
Mac Lustre Lipstick in Lustering, $15, www.maccosmetics.com
Mac crèmestick lip liner in Cream O’Spice, $15, www.maccosmetics.com
Mac Pro Longwear Lip Pencil in In Anticipation, $19.50, www.maccosmetics.com
Lancome Hypnose Drama Macara in Excessive Black, $27, www.lancome-usa.com
L’Oreal True Match Liquid Foundation in Cocoa, $7.99, www.target.com
Urban Decay-Crash Urban Decay Eyeliner in Vice, $19, www.urbandecay.com
NARS Pure Radiant tinted moisturizer with SPF 30 in AnnaPurna Medium 2, $42, www.sephora.com
Illamasqua powder blusher in Lover, $26, www.sephora.com
Mac Blot film, $16, www.maccosmetics.com
Smoke and Mirrors style Hollywood lashes, $13.50, www. smokeandmirrorsbeauty.com
Aveda foot relief and Aveda Hand Relief, $21, www.aveda.com
