A Very Gorga Christmas!

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa and Joe Gorga have shared their 2012 holiday card with Us Weekly. In the fun shot, Melissa, 33, and Joe, 38, beam in an autumn-leaves-strewn lawn, holding hands with their kids Antonia, 7, Gino, 5, and (an airborne!) Joey, 2. (The family opted for more casual attire than last year's glamorous card.)

And with Christmas just a few days away, the Bravo stars are primed and ready to celebrate, they told Us recently.

"Christmas is the best holiday for us," Melissa explained. "We'll invited lots of people and have ridiculous amounts of food and drinks… Very traditional, very Italian -- it's loud at our house," adds the "I Just Wanna" singer, who just secured a major book deal with St. Martin's Press for Love, Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage.

Meanwhile, her builder hubby Joe says he's already made some saucy New Year's resolutions: "More kinky sex! He says.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Melissa Gorga's Family Christmas Card: See It Now!