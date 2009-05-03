Melissa Rycroft -- who suffered hairline fractures to her ribs during rehearsals last week and had to miss last Monday's show -- says she should be in fine shape for tonight's Dancing With the Stars.

"This week, the difference with practice is that we can do things, and if it hurts a little bit, it's okay," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, it's fine -- grit your teeth and move on."

This week, she and partner Tony Dovolani had to practice two new routines, the Viennese waltz and the samba. She has been using a numbing patch to help ease the pain.

"It makes it tolerable, manageable," she says.

Surprisingly, Dovolani adds, "we haven't had to shorten any of our rehearsal," calling Rycroft "a trooper. She's really given me more than I expected this week."

Adds Rycroft, "We'll be able to do everything [tonight]."