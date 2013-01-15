Michelle Dockery looked white-hot on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Sunday, Jan. 13, but the English actress wasn't quite so demure by the end of the night.

The Downton Abbey actress, 31, chatted with pal Julianna Margulies and Margulies' husband after the awards ceremony had ended, but as the trio worked their way out of the ballroom, they accidentally knocked into a tray passer who happened their way, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

Among the items that fell from the tray were several half-full and empty glasses, including one glass of red wine that unfortunately spilled down the length of Dockery's gorgeous white-and-gold Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown.

Dockery looked horrified and covered her mouth, but in true Lady Mary Crawley form, regained her composure enough to request of a woman in their group, "Will you get me some white wine?"

The actress then covered herself up in a white wrap, trying to hide the tell-tale wine stains as her friends tried to help.

The British import lost the award for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama to Claire Danes earlier in the evening, but still triumphantly topped many best dressed lists for her stunning look.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Dockery's Golden Globes Party Foul! Downton Abbey Actress Has Wine Spilled on Gorgeous Gown