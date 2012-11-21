After eight successful seasons, Discovery Channel has canceled Dirty Jobs. The news comes just five days after the network announced that another once popular show, American Chopper, would be ending after 10 seasons.

Creator and executive producer Mike Rowe, who has been hosting the show since 2003, shared the news via a Huffington Post blog entry Nov. 21.

PHOTOS: Stars who were fired from jobs

"Whenever Dirty Jobs goes off the air for a few months, people start to wonder if the show has been canceled. Rumors begin to swirl, and questions about the show's future fill my inbox. Over the years it's been my pleasure to assure anxious fans that Dirty Jobs is coming back for another season. And indeed, we always have. Alas, this year, I'm afraid I cannot dispel the rumors," he explained. "A few weeks ago, I was officially informed that Dirty Jobs had entered into a new phase. One I like to call, 'permanent hiatus.' Or in the more popular industry vernacular, canceled."

Rowe, 50, admitted it's difficult for him to "imagine a future that does not involve exploding toilets, venomous snakes, misadventures in animal husbandry, and feces from every species."

PHOTOS: Thrill seeking stars

Though Dirty Jobs was once one of Discovery Channel's highest-rated programs, its viewership has declined in recent seasons.

"I can't say that Dirty Jobs never jumped the shark (since I literally leaped over one in season two), but I'm proud to say it's still the same hatchet. The last episode looked pretty much like the first. We didn't become something we weren't," Rowe wrote. "We never shared the sewer with Paris Hilton, and we never invited you to 'tune in next week for a very special Dirty Jobs.' We stuck to the mission statement. We stayed small. We worked hard. And we had a hell of a good time. It was as they say, a very good run."

PHOTOS: People with more promising TV prospects

Rowe, who will still narrate Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch, promised fans that he has other "good things in the works. Not as dirty perhaps, but exciting nevertheless. I'm looking forward to the future, and feeling grateful for the past."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mike Rowe's Dirty Jobs Canceled After 8 Seasons