Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pack on the PDA at 'Oz the Great and Powerful' afterparty

Mila Kunis flew solo when she walked the yellow brick red (in lieu of a red carpet) at the "Oz the Great and Powerful" premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Christian Louboutin heels, the 29-year-old actress posed with co-stars Michelle Williams, James Franco, Rachel Weisz and Zach Braff before heading inside the El Capitan Theatre.

Though Kunis' boyfriend, Ashton Kutcher, was M.I.A. at the premiere, the couple arrived hand-in-hand at the film's official afterparty just before 10:30 p.m., a partygoer tells Us Weekly. "They headed straight for the buffet, where they piled their plates with lemon garlic seared chicken breast and butternut squash ravioli," the partygoer reveals. The former That "'70s Show" co-stars then sat in the reserved section at Lure nightclub.

Kutcher, 35, wore a white baseball cap and white sweatshirt, while Kunis added a slouchy black bomber jacket over her premiere dress. Forty minutes after their arrival, "Mila ended up sitting in Ashton's lap," the partygoer tells Us. By 12:18 a.m., "Mila and Ashton kissed softly on the lips," the observer continues, adding that Kutcher "wrapped her in his arms" as a fatigued Kunis leaned her head against his shoulder.

The notoriously private pair have dodged questions about their relationship since they were first linked in March 2012. Kutcher is still legally wed to Demi Moore, 50, who filed for divorce in December 2012 following a 13-month separation. Kunis was in an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin until 2010.

