Miley Cyrus goes without underwear in sheer pants

No doubt about it -- she can't stop. Even when she's not performing or posing or uttering a single word, expert headline-grabber Miley Cyrus makes a strong statement.

The button-pushing singer was photographed in London on Sept. 11 wearing a highly unusual getup -- a bra top and pants that have a split personality!

The bottom half of her all-black ensemble boasts a loose trouser look on one leg and a sheer skinny-pant cut on the other. A view of the "Wrecking Ball" singer from the back reveals that she's not wearing any underwear in order to pull off the look by Jean Paul Gaultier. The 20-year-old star topped off the outfit with a gold chain belt, slung low on the hips, by Chanel.

The former "Hannah Montana" actress has come a long way from her wholesome Disney beginnings. Her video for "Wrecking Ball," in which she appears in the nude while swinging on a large demolition ball, broke the record for most online views in the first 24 hours following a premiere; the video wracked up a whopping 19.3 million views in its first day.

