Has the pageant stage become just another fashion runway filled with scary-skinny physiques? According to several former Miss USA and Miss America competitors, the answer is a resounding "Yes!" -- at least when it comes to the bikini bodies on display during Sunday night's Miss USA 2013 competition. (Miss Connecticut Erin Brady was crowned the winner.)

Speaking to HuffPost Live, Miss America 2008 Kirsten Haglund said, "The girls, I thought, were much too thin. I agree that if you would have tested their BMIs that they probably would have been much too thin. And that's the standard in the modeling industry and the fashion industry as well."

Miss USA 2003 Susie Castillo was also disturbed by the shrinking figures. "I was a little shocked, too, sitting in the audience and seeing ribcages showing, protruding from these girls' skins. I was like, 'Wow, these girls…' "

"I realize that 10 years ago, when I was Miss USA, I was a lot thinner too…. I was an athlete. I wasn't that thin. And I agree that it's going in a way where girls are just super thin," Castillo continued.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miss USA 2013 Contestants Too Skinny, Former Pageant Winners Say