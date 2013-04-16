SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Organizers say more than 3,000 tickets have already been purchased by people around the globe who plan to attend the wrap party next month in Scranton to commemorate the final episode of the NBC comedy "The Office."

The long-running show is set in the northeastern Pennsylvania city. Organizers of the May 4 celebration say John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who play lovebirds Jim and Pam Halpert, are among the cast and crew members who'll attend.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton reports (http://bit.ly/11gKSgM ) one of the event's sponsor, Times-Shamrock Communications, says more than 3,000 tickets have been sold since Monday. The company's regional director of marketing and events, Timothy L. Holmes, says purchases are coming from as far away as Canada and Great Britain.

The series finale is May 16.