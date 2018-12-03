Stars who've played Queen Elizabeth I

It's Margot Robbie's turn to wear the crown! When "Mary, Queen of Scots" hits theaters on Dec. 7, 2018, the Australian star will join a long list of women (and a man!) who've taken on the role of Britain's Queen Elizabeth I. As we gear up to see the monarch's rivalry with cousin Mary Stuart (played by Saoirse Ronan) unfold on the big screen, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the other actors who've played the regal leader. Keep reading for more...

