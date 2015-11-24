Celebrity news for Nov. 24, 2015

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Adele enjoy a girls' night out

Forget ladies who lunch: Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone joined forces in New York on Nov. 23 for a night of high-end cuisine -- and possibly a margarita or two -- at chef Enrique Olvera's Cosme in the Flatiron district. J. Law and Emma, who also dined together last week, according to the Daily Mail, made their way into the trendy Mexican spot first, while Adele joined them after a stop by the "Tonight Show," where she chatted with Jimmy Fallon about her new album, "25," and the record-breaking sales it's already amassed. On their way out of the restaurant, the powerful threesome couldn't seem to stop giggling. Look out, Taylor Swift. There may be a new squad in the works.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's funniest faces