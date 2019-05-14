Charles Melton may have figured out the key to finding love.

The "Riverdale" star shared his secret -- he's currently dating co-star Camila Mendes -- at the premiere of his feature film debut, "The Sun Is Also a Star," in Los Angeles on May 13.

"You just have to be open and honest and live your truth. It's not the idea of getting someone --just being open and unafraid to love," the 28-year-old star dished on the red carpet.

Charles stars as sensitive daydreamer Daniel in "The Sun Is Also a Star," which is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

"He's a hopeless romantic. His idea of love -- there's no jadedness, so if anything, it's very inspiring for me. You know, you could learn a little bit from Daniel," Charles said of his on-screen alter ego.

The movie follows Daniel and Natasha (Yara Shahidi) as they fall for each other just hours before she and her family are set to be deported back to Jamaica. Charles touched on his family's experience with immigration while chatting with Wonderwall.com.

His mother, Sukyong Melton, immigrated to the United States from Korea -- a life event that heavily shaped Charles's performance in the teen drama.

"My mother came here in 1990 and became a U.S. citizen when I was 12 years old. Just to be able to play a story that goes beyond what it means to be an immigrant [is important to me]. Immigration is not only timely but so relevant," he said.

Yara shared her co-star's sentiment, opening up about her own family's experience with immigration. Like Charles, Yara has a parent who immigrated to the United States. Her father, Afshin Shahidi, was born in Iran.

"[My family's experience] shaped the seriousness that I had while trying to tell this story because I understand. Even though I can't claim the specificities of what Natasha is going through, half of my family comes from a country that was on the travel ban," the 19-year-old actress said.

She continued, "To know what it's like to say that something that you consider your home is saying that you don't belong here -- I feel like it's really pivotal to our understanding of immigration, and that's what I wanted to bring into this. We wanted to make sure that you couldn't separate Natasha's humanity from the topic of immigration -- because so many times we do."

"The Sun Is Also a Star" hits theaters on May 17.