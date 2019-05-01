Horror movies you need to see this summer

Need some bone-chilling entertainment this summer? Join Wonderwall.com as we check out the hottest horror flicks you need to see on the big and small screens in the summer of 2019... starting with the terrifying drama "The Intruder" starring Meagan Good and Michael Ealy. When a young couple buys their dream home on several acres of land, they don't know the horror that awaits them, thanks to the psycho former owner who refuses to let go of the property. The movie hits theaters on May 3, 2019. Keep reading for more horror-licious films you can't miss this summer...

RELATED: Movies we can't wait to see in 2019