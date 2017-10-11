'Marshall' biopic: Meet the cast

On Oct. 13, 2017, the movie "Marshall" arrives in theaters. It tells the story of how Thurgood Marshall -- a lawyer who would later become the first African-American Supreme Court justice in the United States -- saved a man's life by proving his innocence. Thurgood (who also argued in front of the Supreme Court on cases like the historic Brown v. Board of Education) spent his earliest working years fighting to defend African Americans who were unjustly accused of crimes because of their skin color. The movie "Marshall" depicts one such case in 1940 and shows how a tough-as-nails lawyer laid the bedrock for what would become the civil rights movement in the United States. In honor of the film's release (which follows the 60-year anniversary of Thurgood's confirmation as a Supreme Court justice), Wonderwall.com is exploring the cast of characters and the stars who've brought this important story back to life. Keep reading to find out more...

