'National Lampoon's Vacation' stars: Where are they now?
Believe it or not, it's been 35 years since "National Lampoon's Vacation" hit theaters on July 29, 1983. To celebrate the beloved '80s comedy's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast. Keep reading to find out what the "Vacation" actors and actresses are up to today!
