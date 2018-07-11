'Family Matters' cast: Where are they now?

The Winslows officially departed from our television screens 20 years ago this month! Yep, Steve Urkel and the lovable Winslow clan from "Family Matters" took their final bow when the show's series finale aired on July 17, 1998. In honor of the anniversary, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast to see where they all ended up! Keep reading to find out...

RELATED: "Saved by the Bell" cast: Where are they now?