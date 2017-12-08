'Star Wars' and more of the best sci-fi movie franchises ranked

The latest installment in the "Star Wars" franchise, "The Last Jedi," opens in theaters on Dec. 15, 2017. In honor of the eighth episode in the insanely successful series of films, which launched four decades ago in 1977, Wonderwall.com is counting down our all-time favorite sci-fi film franchises. Keep reading to see where "Star Wars" ranks...

RELATED: Our favorite female sci-fi stars