Stars you forgot were in 'Spider-Man' movies

From James Franco to Elizabeth Banks, there are plenty of stars you probably forgot were in the "Spider-Man" movies. To celebrate the July 7 release of the latest installment in the oft-rebooted franchise, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at our favorite forgotten celebs from the Spidey flicks... starting with James Franco. James took a backseat to lead actor Tobey Maguire in the first three "Spider-Man" films, in which he played Harry Osborn, the childhood friend whose deep-rooted jealousy of Peter Parker sets him up as the indignant villain throughout the series. Now read on for more!

