ICYMI: The week in music for Aug. 18-24, 2019

Taylor Swift to re-record masters after Scooter Braun purchase

Taylor Swift is not backing down. The pop superstar announced plans to re-record her songbook after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group, which owns Taylor's back catalog, for $300 million earlier this summer. Taylor revealed the news during interviews with "Good Morning America" and "CBS Sunday Morning" that aired on Aug. 22 just hours before she released her newest album, "Lover," with new label Republic Records, which is part of Universal Music Group. She also told CBS that she learned of the deal between Scooter and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta "when it was online."

