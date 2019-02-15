ICYMI: The week in music for Feb. 10-16

Women reign supreme at 2019 Grammys

Women were the talk of the town at the 2019 Grammys where they won major awards and sang and played in the majority of the telecast's performances on Feb. 10. Kacey Musgraves took home the trophy for album of the year, while Cardi B won for best rap album (the first solo woman to ever do so) and Jennifer Lopez dominated the stage during a Motown tribute. J.Lo also made headlines for her questionable fashion choices including a giant hat on the red carpet.

