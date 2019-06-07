ICYMI: The week in music for June 2-8

Dr. John and more celebrity deaths

Dr. John, the legendary New Orleans singer and pianist, passed away on June 6 at the age of 77 due to a heart attack. Roky Erickson, lead singer of the psychedelic band the 13th Floor Elevators, died on May 31 at age 71. Lawrence Leathers, a celebrated jazz drummer, was found dead outside of his Bronx apartment after an altercation with his girlfriend and another man. He was 37.