ICYMI: The week in music for June 9-15

Maren Morris defends topless Playboy photoshoot

Maren Morris isn't here for your critiques. The country music star snapped back at fans who disapproved of her decision to pose topless for Playboy after she shared a preview, in which she's covering her breasts, on Instagram. "The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter's calling," she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 13. "Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love. I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back."

RELATED: What county music singers looked like at the start of their careers