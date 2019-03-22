ICYMI: The week in music for March 17-23

JAY-Z, Dave Matthews Band and more to headline major music festivals

Woodstock 50 announced on March 20 that JAY-Z, Dead & Co., Chance the Rapper and more will be among the leading performers at the Woodstock 50th anniversary festival in Bethel, New York, in August. Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin and Chainsmokers will be performing at Lollapalooza 2019 in Chicago in August, according to a March 20 announcement. The Dave Matthews Band, Kings of Leon and Mumford & Sons will be headlining the Kaaboo Del Mar music festival near San Diego in September, festival officials announced on March 21.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne's life in pictures