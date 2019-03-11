Quincy Jones's life in pics

For more than six decades, Quincy Jones has been a force behind some of the biggest musical hits and iconic films in Hollywood. This EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) producer, musician, composer, director, actor, humanitarian and author has spent his life trailblazing through Hollywood, breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for success within the African-American community and beyond. In honor of Quincy's 86th birthday on March 14, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his long life and incredible career through pictures... starting with this Feb. 9, 2019, pic of Quincy smiling at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons hosted by fellow music mogul Clive Davis. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Luke Perry's life in pictures