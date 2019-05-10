ICYMI: The week in music for May 5-11

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band lead CMT Music Award nominees

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards with three nods each, according to a May 7 announcement. Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell and Dan + Shay follow close behind with one nomination each.

