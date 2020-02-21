ICYMI: The week in music news for Feb. 16-22, 2020

Jerry Lee Lewis returns to music after stroke

In February 2019, Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a stroke that left him with serious mobility issues -- loved ones feared he wouldn't survive. But now, at 84, The Killer has gone back into the studio with longtime producer T-Bone Burnett to begin work on a gospel album. Although he asked for no pianos in the room because he feared he couldn't play anymore, T-Bone still brought one in and to Jerry's surprise, he was able to tickle the ivories through muscle memory. "I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it. I never experienced anything like that. There I was playing piano with my right hand. I thought I would never play again," the "Great Balls of Fire" hitmaker told Rolling Stone in a story published on Feb. 19. The musician also opened up about his stroke, saying, "It was very challenging, and it was a very emotional experience. I didn't know what was going on. I woke up in the hospital." These days Jerry is doing so well that he has a new goal in mind -- being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

