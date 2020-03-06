ICYMI: The week in music news for March 1-7, 2020

The Dixie Chicks are back after 14 years with empowering "Gaslighter" song

Rejoice, country music fans, the Dixie Chick are back! It's been 14 years since the iconic group released new studio music, but on March 4, they returned with a new single, "Gaslighter." (Gaslighting is a term that describes psychologically manipulating someone into questioning their own sanity.) The song is on an album of the same name that's due out on May 1 and was produced by Jack Antonoff, who recently worked on Taylor Swift's "Lover" album. Despite being arguably the biggest act in country music in the late 1990s and early 2000s, country radio shunned the Dixie Chicks in 2003 after Natalie criticized then-President George W. Bush.

