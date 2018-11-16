ICYMI: The week in music for Nov. 11-17

Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and more stars lose homes in Woolsey Fire

Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Robin Thicke and others have lost their homes to the Woolsey Fire that has forced thousands to evacuate in the Malibu area. "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," Miley wrote on Twitter on Nov. 11. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE [Liam Hemsworth] made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

