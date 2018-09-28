ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 23-29

Barbra Streisand calls out Trump in new song

Barbra Streisand is taking at shots at Donald Trump on her new album! The Hollywood icon opened up about her newest project, "Walls," during an interview on Sept. 26, explaining that lead single "Don't Lie to Me" addresses Trump. "I had to write this song," Streisand said of the track. "These times gave me energy." She references Trump as a man who likes to "change the facts to justify" his actions.

RELATED: Biggest music news of September 2018