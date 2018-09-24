The biggest music news of September 2018

Mac Miller dead at 26 of suspected drug overdose

Mac Miller died at 26 after reportedly overdosing on an unknown drug at his Los Angeles-area home on Sept. 7. The rapper was found unresponsive by a male friend, according to reports, and though an autopsy was completed, results are pending until toxicology test results come in. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans," his family said in a statement.

