ICYMI: The week in music for Nov. 10-16, 2019

2019 CMA Awards highlights

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards took place in Nashville on Nov. 13 and the biggest stars in the genre came out to celebrate! Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton hosted the show where Garth Brooks took home the night's biggest honor, entertainer of the year, and album of the year went to country darling Maren Morris. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus continued their domination by hopping on stage to accept the musical event of the year prize for "Old Town Road." The country community also hit the red carpet with a parade of high-fashion looks led by Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

