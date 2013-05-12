NEW YORK (AP) — NBC will try to awaken the ghosts of past dominance on Thursday night by making it a "family night" bolstered by the additions of Sean Hayes and Michael J. Fox.

NBC on Sunday became the first of the major broadcasters to announce its plans for next season. Network executives will try to sell the schedule to major advertisers in a Radio City Music Hall presentation on Monday.

Thursday used to be "must-see TV" on NBC in the 1990s but not anymore. NBC will seek the turnaround with "Sean Saves the World," starring Hayes as a divorced gay dad who juggles work with raising a teenage daughter. Fox's show mirrors his life, starring a character getting back to work after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

NBC's prime-time schedule for the fall:

Monday

8 p.m. — "The Voice"

10 p.m. — "The Blacklist"

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Biggest Loser"

9 p.m. — "The Voice"

10 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "Revolution"

9 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"

10 p.m. — "Ironside"

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Parks and Recreation"

8:30 p.m. — "Welcome to the Family"

9 p.m. — "Sean Saves the World"

9:30 p.m. — "The Michael J. Fox Show"

10 p.m. — "Parenthood"

Friday

8 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"

9 p.m. — "Grimm"

10 p.m. — "Dracula"

Saturday

— assorted reruns.

Sunday

7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"

8:15 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"