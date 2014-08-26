Rocker Neil Young has stunned fans by filing for divorce to end his 36-year marriage to wife Pegi.

Young filed divorce papers in California at the end of last month and a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Pegi, who has often performed with her husband, last took the stage with Young at last year's Bridge School Benefit concert, which she co-founded with Young in the mid-1980s.

The couple met when Pegi was working as a waitress at a diner near his California ranch.

Inspired by her husband, Pegi has also enjoyed musical success, releasing three solo albums since 2007, and she also served as the singer/songwriter's muse for his tracks like "Such a Woman" and "Unknown Legend."