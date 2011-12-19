Entertainment Tonight.

Watch out, Sue Sylvester-- The caustic coach of McKinley High's cheerleading squad is about to get a brash new rival in the form of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes!

The casting news was announced on Watch What Happens Live! Monday night by Glee's Lea Michele and Chris Colfer, spilling that the outspoken Bravo alum will play a swim coach named Roz in a few upcoming episodes.

Leakes later confirmed the news via Twitter, adding a few juicy details:

"The secret is out! YES I hav a recurring role on GLEE! I'm coach Roz Washington the synchronized swim coach! So honored."

"Running through the house screaming Gleeeeee! Coach Roz Washington is gonna get that Sue Sylvester! I'm so proud of myself"

"Studying lines now! My memory is just gone LOL! Gotta head right back 2 the Glee set after the holidays."

NeNe's pal La La Anthony tweeted her congrats soonafter:

"Congrats @NeNeLeakes!!! That's amazing!! Ur going to be outstanding on GLEE! CONGRATS!!"

Glee airs Tuesdays on FOX.

