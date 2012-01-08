A father from New York is demanding an apology from Beyonce and Jay-Z after their security guards allegedly refused him access to a neonatal intensive care unit to see his newborn twins.

The superstar singer was admitted to a ward at Manhattan's Lenox Hill Hospital over the weekend, and she gave birth to a daughter, named Blue Ivy Carter, on Saturday night.

Neil Coulon, from Brooklyn, New York, was also at the hospital after his wife gave birth to premature twins, and he claims the celebrity couple's bodyguards caused chaos by keeping new parents and their relatives out of the wards and the waiting rooms.

Coulon alleges he was repeatedly barred from seeing his babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and he wants the stars to apologize.

He tells the New York Daily News, "Three times they stopped me from entering or exiting the NICU and it happened once on Friday -- just because they wanted to use the hallway. They should have been more strategic about it. These are children with problems in intensive care and you're just going to take over the hospital like you own it?"

"All I want is an apology ... I know they spent $1.3 million and I'm just a contractor from Bed-Stuy, but the treatment we received was not OK ... My wife is just terribly upset. She had a C-section. She gave birth to twins ... Nobody needs this ... This is the NICU. Nobody cares if you're a celebrity. Nobody is star-gazing. They just want to see their children. To have that circus roll into town and ruin our parade was unpleasant."

Hospital spokeswoman Anne Silverman tells the publication, "We take patient satisfaction very seriously. This is the first time I'm hearing about it."