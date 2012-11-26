This is one married couple that still knows how to ball.

Newlyweds Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took a break from leftover-eating and Black Friday shopping in order to watch the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Memphis, Tennessee Nov. 23.

The duo, who tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Southern Italy October 19, sat courtside for the match-up, after which the Grizzlies emerged victorious. (No word on who Biel, 30, cheered for, although her spouse was likely thrilled with his hometown team's win -- especially now that he's a part owner.)

Though she stayed busy with nonstop Hitchcock promotions over the last couple of weeks, Biel took advantage of her Thanksgiving downtime to bond with her hubby in his native Tennessee. And now that her Hitchcock-related duties are winding down, the actress says she's thinking about what's next for her, career-wise -- and adds that she'd love to include her husband in those plans, if the right opportunity presented itself.

"I would [act with him] if it was the right thing," Biel explained to Vanity Fair at Hitchcock's premiere last week. "I'm not sure what the right thing is. I think you have to be very careful about working with your partner. But that would be so much fun; I absolutely adore him. I actually would prefer him to direct me in something. I think that would be the way to go."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newlyweds Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Enjoy Basketball Date Night